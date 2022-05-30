Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Energizer by 37.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Energizer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

