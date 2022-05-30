Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $188.95 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

