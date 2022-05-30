Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 27,810 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Ikena Oncology worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

