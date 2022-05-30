Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 46.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Balchem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Balchem stock opened at $126.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

