Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,902 shares of company stock worth $13,139,844. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

