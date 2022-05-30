Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,620 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

