Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

