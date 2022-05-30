Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 319.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after buying an additional 91,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.71 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,871.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

