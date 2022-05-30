Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,488 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.52 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

