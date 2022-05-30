Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,835,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $65.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

