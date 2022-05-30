Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.62 Million Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

