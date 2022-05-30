Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.55% of Akouos worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Akouos stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Akouos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

