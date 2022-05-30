Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.63 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.90 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,537 shares of company stock worth $3,334,450 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.