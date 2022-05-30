Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.63 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,460 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.81. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

