Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,920 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

