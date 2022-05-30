Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.66 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.91. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

