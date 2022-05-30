Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.68 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,020 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,732,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,285,000 after buying an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $36.34 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.