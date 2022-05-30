Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Thor Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 35,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

