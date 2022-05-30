Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

