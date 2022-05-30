Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after buying an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,247,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 368,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $291,320 and have sold 109,966 shares worth $3,510,446. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

