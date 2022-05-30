Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.81 Million Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Gritstone bio worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

