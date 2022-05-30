Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.81 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

