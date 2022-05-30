Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $1.73 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,659 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

