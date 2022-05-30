Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $1.76 Million in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,786,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $590.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.47. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

