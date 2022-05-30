Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,228,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

