Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,390 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of AnaptysBio worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

