Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 6,090 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

