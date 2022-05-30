Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 872.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

