Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.
Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.74.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
