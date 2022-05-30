Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 99,546 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $115.33 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

