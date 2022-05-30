Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,205 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Murphy USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Murphy USA by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $254.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.26. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $262.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

