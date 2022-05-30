Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,276 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,995,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,174,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

