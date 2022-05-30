Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 17,340 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,038,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,045,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,964. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

