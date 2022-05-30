Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,160 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

