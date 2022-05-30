Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 21,190 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

