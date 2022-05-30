Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 22,040 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

YUMC stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

