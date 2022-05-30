Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 44,200 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.35 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

