Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 46,865 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,865 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

UBSI stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

