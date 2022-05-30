Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 49,710 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Silgan stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

