Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 98,600 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,134 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 628,264 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $11,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2,715.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 504,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

