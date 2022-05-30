Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

SRPT opened at $74.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

