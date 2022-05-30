Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.