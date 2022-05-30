Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.31 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

