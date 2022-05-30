Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Autoliv by 5.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Autoliv stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

