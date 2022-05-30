Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $115.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.24. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

