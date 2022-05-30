Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

