Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,219,300.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 133,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 133,158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

