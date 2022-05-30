Financial Analysis: PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) & Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22%

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PhoneX and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rover Group has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 85.52%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than PhoneX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 8.99 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -4.49

PhoneX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Volatility & Risk

PhoneX has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PhoneX beats Rover Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX (Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

