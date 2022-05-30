Financial Contrast: Biglari (NYSE:BH) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Biglari has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biglari and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $366.11 million 0.82 $35.48 million ($112.72) -1.17 BAB $3.07 million 2.18 $650,000.00 $0.05 18.40

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari -10.23% -6.12% -4.02% BAB 12.34% 13.12% 8.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biglari and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BAB beats Biglari on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines and related publishing products under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

