Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Fluent worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluent by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

FLNT stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.95. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

